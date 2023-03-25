Private Trust Co. NA Buys 64 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,483 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 16,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 6,687 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 196.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 767 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth $50,266,000. My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,269,000. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

BDX stock opened at $240.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.07. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $215.90 and a 52-week high of $277.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.23.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 68.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $221.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.89.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and

In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total value of $353,260.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,983.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

