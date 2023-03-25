Altus Wealth Group LLC Cuts Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Altus Wealth Group LLC lessened its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,682 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 19,316.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,618,502 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $810,455,000 after purchasing an additional 9,568,965 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,962,000. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $482,273,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Starbucks by 29.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,598,025 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,038,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth $227,839,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $98.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.76. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $110.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,658 shares of company stock worth $820,706. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim increased their target price on Starbucks from $92.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Starbucks from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.74.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

