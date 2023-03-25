Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,908 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,659 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in Intel by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 27,502 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 9,026 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 29,660 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $465,000. Willis Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Intel by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 896,621 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $23,698,000 after purchasing an additional 78,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 12,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INTC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

Intel Stock Up 1.1 %

In related news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $480,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $29.36 on Friday. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $52.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.00 and a 200-day moving average of $28.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $121.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.81.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 74.49%.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.