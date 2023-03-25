Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Decreases Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lessened its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 66.7% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 9,375.0% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WPC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.80.

Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $77.26 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.76 and a 1 year high of $89.63. The firm has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.067 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 142.47%.

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

