Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Has $1.33 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,855 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 273.5% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 1,077 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

NYSE:VZ opened at $37.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.23 and its 200-day moving average is $38.85. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.55 and a 52-week high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $158.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.36.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.93%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.58%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $262,763.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,983,437. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on VZ. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.11.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

