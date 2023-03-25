Altus Wealth Group LLC Sells 1,862 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Altus Wealth Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,299 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,862 shares during the quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hudson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 155,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 17,806 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 65,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 998,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,386,000 after acquiring an additional 65,100 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 13,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 136,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 9,020 shares during the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of T stock opened at $18.61 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $21.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $132.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. TheStreet lowered AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Featured Articles

