Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Buys Shares of 8,226 Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,226 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 258.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,470. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intel Trading Up 1.1 %

INTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Cowen dropped their price target on Intel from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna raised Intel from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Intel from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.48.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $29.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $121.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $52.51.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.49%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

