Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Lowers Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 241,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,275 shares during the quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $12,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 528.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,401,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $542,675,000 after buying an additional 10,429,412 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972,650 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth $311,238,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 493,584,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,599,270,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Pfizer by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,909,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $409,483,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112,528 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $40.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.52 and a 200 day moving average of $45.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.23 and a 12-month high of $56.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. UBS Group set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Stories

