Romano Brothers AND Company Reduces Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Romano Brothers AND Company lowered its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,532 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $2,850,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $7,254,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 164.9% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,505 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 7,784 shares during the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 9,737 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chemistry Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen raised their price target on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.07.

NYSE TJX opened at $74.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.91. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $83.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.70.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

