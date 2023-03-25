Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $1.67 Million Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lowered its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,861 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,478,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,786,361,000 after acquiring an additional 126,277 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,708,324 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,289,526,000 after purchasing an additional 37,015 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,764,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,396,236,000 after purchasing an additional 52,016 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 44.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,743,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,390,120,000 after buying an additional 1,456,801 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,563,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $761,526,000 after buying an additional 126,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GS opened at $312.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.84 and a twelve month high of $389.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $350.28 and a 200-day moving average of $345.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.42.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.25 by ($1.93). The company had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.27%.

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $39,664.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,105,275 shares of company stock valued at $26,412,477. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $384.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Odeon Capital Group raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.14 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $443.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $396.07.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

