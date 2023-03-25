Private Trust Co. NA Has $1.21 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,437 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T stock opened at $18.61 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.66.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on T. TheStreet downgraded shares of AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Moffett Nathanson restated an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

