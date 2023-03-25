Congress Asset Management Co. MA Boosts Stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,390 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.41% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $18,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 9.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 0.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 39,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,147,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.4% in the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 5,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 7.3% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total value of $443,150.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,279.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $109,518.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,976,034.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total value of $443,150.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,279.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMN opened at $83.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.55. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.86 and a 12 month high of $129.04.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 49.69% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.00.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.