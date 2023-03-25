Country Trust Bank Sells 256 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Country Trust Bank reduced its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 535 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Oracle were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $236,318,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 2,666.2% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,547,659 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $155,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455,560 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Oracle by 102.7% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,684,705 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $257,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,463 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,485,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 168.9% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,127,969 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $129,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,512 shares during the period. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of ORCL opened at $88.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $237.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.87. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $91.22.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 42.24%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Oracle from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Oracle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.18.

Oracle Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.