Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Buys Shares of 921 iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFAV. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 4,532.2% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,775,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,966 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 792.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,161,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,659 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 8,666.2% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 760,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 751,531 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,868,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,570,000 after acquiring an additional 408,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 228.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 577,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,928,000 after acquiring an additional 401,850 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $66.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.86 and a 200 day moving average of $62.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.