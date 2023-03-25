Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Has $192,000 Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 415.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1,103.6% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power Price Performance

American Electric Power stock opened at $89.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.85. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $80.30 and a one year high of $105.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $45.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.44.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 73.61%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 6,977 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $630,651.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 143,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,975,213.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total transaction of $357,581.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,460.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 6,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $630,651.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,975,213.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,894 shares of company stock worth $6,090,385. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AEP. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Cfra increased their target price on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.33.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

