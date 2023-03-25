Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Has $78,000 Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 2,140.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 493 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,120 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,372 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,126 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $176.55 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $132.08 and a 1 year high of $198.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $45.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $180.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.014 dividend. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.45%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NXPI. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.95.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

