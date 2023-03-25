3,588 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Purchased by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hudson Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 51,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 162,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,497,000 after purchasing an additional 6,321 shares during the period. Finally, HFG Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $62.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.73. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $55.30 and a one year high of $78.65.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

