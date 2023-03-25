Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Purchased by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Bray Capital Advisors grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter worth about $32,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 86.4% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 26.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Products Partners

In other news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 3,650 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.09 per share, for a total transaction of $87,928.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,337,775 shares in the company, valued at $56,316,999.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $119,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 75,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,817,866.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Aj Teague purchased 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.09 per share, with a total value of $87,928.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,337,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,316,999.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 20,600 shares of company stock worth $508,421. 32.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $25.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $22.90 and a twelve month high of $28.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.15. The stock has a market cap of $54.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.10.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.74%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 78.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.