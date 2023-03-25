Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Buys 2,250 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 504.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in CSX by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $28.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.71 and a 200 day moving average of $30.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.56. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $38.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSX. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.39.

CSX Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.