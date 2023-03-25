NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. lessened its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,688 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,938 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 2.7% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $14,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 271.2% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 313.6% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 100.0% during the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $267.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $661.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.76. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $289.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $221.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.13.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.82.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 536,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,392,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,148,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 536,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,392,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.40, for a total value of $1,728,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 90,350 shares in the company, valued at $20,816,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 232,773 shares of company stock worth $41,275,700. 4.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

