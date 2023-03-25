Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Boosts Stock Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 113.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,425 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in V.F. were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $743,000. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc grew its position in shares of V.F. by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 9,460 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of V.F. by 384.8% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,608 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V.F. stock opened at $20.29 on Friday. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $60.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.48.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.13. V.F. had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. V.F.’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is 112.15%.

In other news, Director Carol L. Roberts acquired 7,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.07 per share, with a total value of $149,786.63. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,786.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.69 per share, with a total value of $400,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carol L. Roberts acquired 7,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.07 per share, for a total transaction of $149,786.63. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,786.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of V.F. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on V.F. from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on V.F. from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered V.F. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, V.F. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.22.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

