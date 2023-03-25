Advocate Group LLC Invests $252,000 in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Advocate Group LLC bought a new position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,002 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,108,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,330,997,000 after acquiring an additional 625,757 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 178.6% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,966,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,844,309,000 after acquiring an additional 18,569,368 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 5.6% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,761,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $851,982,000 after acquiring an additional 725,871 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,668,591 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $679,270,000 after acquiring an additional 127,322 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in General Electric by 2.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,871,992 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $501,211,000 after buying an additional 213,008 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $91.37 on Friday. General Electric has a 1 year low of $46.55 and a 1 year high of $94.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.52 and its 200 day moving average is $79.34.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 0.29%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s payout ratio is -1,066.67%.

GE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on General Electric from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on General Electric from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on General Electric from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet raised General Electric from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on General Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.14.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

