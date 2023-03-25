Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Buys 648 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $4,285,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of MPC opened at $124.70 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $77.62 and a 52 week high of $136.46. The firm has a market cap of $55.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.54 by $1.11. The business had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.29 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 41.55%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $153.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.63.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Stories

