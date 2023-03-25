Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Acquires 18 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 873 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TMO. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 168.1% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,014,472 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,094,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,989 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 394.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,110,504 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $563,237,000 after purchasing an additional 886,075 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $433,169,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,946,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,166,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,314,735,000 after acquiring an additional 406,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 0.6 %

TMO stock opened at $558.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $564.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $545.32. The company has a market capitalization of $215.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $475.77 and a 12 month high of $618.35.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 7.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $505.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $620.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $647.00.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total value of $584,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,655,579.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.96, for a total transaction of $915,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,705 shares in the company, valued at $73,614,111.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total transaction of $584,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,655,579.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,100 shares of company stock worth $16,966,971 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

