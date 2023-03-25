Altus Wealth Group LLC Has $228,000 Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,529 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 3,577.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 131.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 191.5% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 7,748 shares during the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $156.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $166.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.59. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $254.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.24%.

Insider Activity at Target

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Target in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.69.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.