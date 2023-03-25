Altus Wealth Group LLC Decreases Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Altus Wealth Group LLC lowered its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,682 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gould Capital LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 0.3% during the third quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 35,270 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% during the third quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,062 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 4.4% during the third quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 1.1% during the third quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 10,444 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 1.0% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,963 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $98.34 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $110.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.76. The company has a market capitalization of $113.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Starbucks in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,953. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,953. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,658 shares of company stock worth $820,706 over the last ninety days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.