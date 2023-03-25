557 Shares in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Acquired by Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 4J Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 65,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,016,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $53.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.96 billion, a PE ratio of 49.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.31. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.03 and a 1 year high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 244.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

D has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.08.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

Featured Articles

