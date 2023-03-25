Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Makes New Investment in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,210,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,423,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,060 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Schlumberger by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,245,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,291,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,620 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 29,555,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $931,195,000 after purchasing an additional 439,979 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Schlumberger by 0.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,838,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $863,324,000 after acquiring an additional 135,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,967,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $680,919,000 after purchasing an additional 157,701 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $44.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.79. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $30.65 and a 12 month high of $62.78.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $7.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $279,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,838,879.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total value of $279,812.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 219,765 shares in the company, valued at $9,838,879.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $1,082,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,483,661.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 265,453 shares of company stock valued at $14,955,915. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.38.

Schlumberger Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

Featured Stories

