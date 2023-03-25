Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Sells 1,522 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lessened its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 81.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 353 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,522 shares during the quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Illumina were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 460.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 164 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Illumina from $300.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on Illumina from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays cut their price target on Illumina from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Illumina from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.40.

Shares of ILMN opened at $220.00 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.45 and a 1 year high of $371.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 96.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.58, for a total transaction of $102,290.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,909,471.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total value of $179,051.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,773.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.58, for a total value of $102,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,662 shares in the company, valued at $7,909,471.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,186 shares of company stock worth $2,255,837 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

