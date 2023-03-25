The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stake Boosted by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,069 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,064.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 68.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the first quarter valued at about $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in Boeing by 26.7% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BA opened at $197.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.45. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $221.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.36 billion, a PE ratio of -23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 68.81 and a beta of 1.43.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($7.69) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price objective on Boeing in a report on Friday, February 24th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.50.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

