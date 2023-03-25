iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Private Trust Co. NA’s 8th Largest Position

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.1% of Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Lcnb Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $397.45 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $464.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $402.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $392.10.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

