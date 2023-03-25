iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Position Cut by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA trimmed its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 947 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 20,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 43.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DVY stock opened at $112.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.88. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $105.59 and a 12-month high of $133.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.51.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

