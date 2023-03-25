The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,459 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,108,166 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $862,423,000 after buying an additional 268,793 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 7.6% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,132,943 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $564,239,000 after buying an additional 150,412 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 16.5% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,997,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $554,330,000 after acquiring an additional 283,323 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,808,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $433,248,000 after acquiring an additional 28,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,611,338 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $447,098,000 after purchasing an additional 99,144 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $236,130.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,912,272.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $5,924,720.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,433,053.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $236,130.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,272.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,752 shares of company stock worth $8,008,479 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Cigna Group stock opened at $260.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $77.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.67. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $239.50 and a 12 month high of $340.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $292.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $303.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $45.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.79 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.01%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. SVB Securities dropped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $335.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $347.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on The Cigna Group from $359.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.00.

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

