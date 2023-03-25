Moller Financial Services Grows Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Moller Financial Services raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 4.9% of Moller Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Moller Financial Services’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,947,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,175,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746,312 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,102,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,242,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,420 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,167,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,595 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9,189.9% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,142,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,540 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $352,468,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $397.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $402.68 and its 200 day moving average is $392.10. The firm has a market cap of $299.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $464.05.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

