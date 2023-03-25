BLB&B Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

BLB&B Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 6,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 13,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $78.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.10. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $74.66 and a 1 year high of $113.41. The company has a market capitalization of $31.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

