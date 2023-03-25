Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Boosts Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $5,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,521 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,401 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 33,377 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,488,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth $428,000. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 202,022 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,374,000 after buying an additional 25,355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

Shares of BDX opened at $240.50 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $215.90 and a 1 year high of $277.29. The company has a market cap of $68.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $242.95 and a 200-day moving average of $241.23.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 68.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total value of $353,260.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,983.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $221.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.89.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

