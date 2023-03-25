Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 8,714 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,298 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,714 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,447,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,459,000 after acquiring an additional 127,093 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,157,000 after acquiring an additional 46,756 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 95,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,698,000 after acquiring an additional 5,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Edward Jones lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.73.

International Business Machines Trading Up 1.6 %

IBM stock opened at $125.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.95. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $113.65 billion, a PE ratio of 71.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 375.00%.

About International Business Machines

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.