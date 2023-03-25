Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 1,601 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,601 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $4,102,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on MET. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.36.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $54.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.48. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.83 and a 12 month high of $77.36.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.19). MetLife had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total transaction of $202,732.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,008.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About MetLife

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

