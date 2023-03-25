Central Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 1,607 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 65.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,047 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMB. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 85.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551,749 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 200.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,286,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $164,993,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525,097 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 1,104.3% in the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,747,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $78,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519,734 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter worth $76,303,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 35.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,639,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $247,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $28.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.80. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.80 and a 52-week high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 106.55%.

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

In other Williams Companies news, Director William H. Spence purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.61 per share, with a total value of $148,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,706.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WMB shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Barclays downgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.90.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

