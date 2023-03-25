Central Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 67 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,526 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 126.7% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth $32,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 138.7% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 75.5% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 86 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total transaction of $18,781,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,294,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total transaction of $18,781,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,294,344.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $720.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom to $650.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $775.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $674.17.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $636.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $603.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $540.63. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $648.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 61.93%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Featured Stories

