Central Bank & Trust Co. Has $298,000 Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Central Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,547 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 149.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,104,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $338,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,857,962 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth $55,646,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,626,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,604,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,130 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,278,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $357,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,786 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,030,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $42.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.07 and its 200 day moving average is $45.28. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $36.22 and a one year high of $53.63.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 12.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.03%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America started coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.81.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

