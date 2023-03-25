Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 912 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. cut its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 912 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 95.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the third quarter worth about $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of GIS opened at $84.80 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.94 and a fifty-two week high of $88.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.05. The company has a market cap of $50.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on GIS. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $168,110.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,384.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total value of $920,434.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,994,420.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total transaction of $168,110.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,384.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,359. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Further Reading

