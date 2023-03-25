Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc Buys 275 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,420 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Visa were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in V. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 145,236,910 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $25,801,337,000 after acquiring an additional 912,545 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,261,821 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,092,940,000 after purchasing an additional 200,057 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 7.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,141,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,821,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,695 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,270,127 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,357,438,000 after purchasing an additional 77,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Visa by 3.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,157,577 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,337,444,000 after purchasing an additional 383,335 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on V shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.11.

Visa Price Performance

Visa stock opened at $221.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $415.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $234.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $223.52 and its 200-day moving average is $209.03.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $53,367,191.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,312 shares of company stock worth $33,751,165 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Featured Stories

