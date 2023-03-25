Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $5.68 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 73.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 110,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 46,985 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 493,584,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,599,270,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139,634 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,978,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,511,675,000 after acquiring an additional 467,468 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 13.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972,650 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,659,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,479,407,000 after purchasing an additional 317,858 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 42,791,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,243,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,403 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group set a $45.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Pfizer Stock Performance

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pfizer stock opened at $40.39 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.23 and a fifty-two week high of $56.32. The stock has a market cap of $227.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

