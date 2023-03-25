Guardian Financial Partners LLC Sells 94 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Guardian Financial Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.0% of Guardian Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Guardian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $563,524,000. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth about $450,346,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 14.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,211,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,660 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter worth about $341,915,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,440,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,059,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,858 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of HD opened at $283.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $287.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $347.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $306.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.50.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. Home Depot’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.45.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.