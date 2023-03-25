Congress Asset Management Co. MA Invests $17.21 Million in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 792,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in American Vanguard by 85.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in American Vanguard in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in American Vanguard by 1,034.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in American Vanguard in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in American Vanguard by 345.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares during the period. 81.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AVD opened at $22.01 on Friday. American Vanguard Co. has a 12-month low of $17.85 and a 12-month high of $25.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $648.85 million, a PE ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.90%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded American Vanguard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

American Vanguard Corp. is a holding company engaged in the development and marketing of specialty and agricultural products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management, and public and animal health. It also acquires and licenses both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous market niches.

