Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Lowers Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 103.8% during the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1,445.5% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. 77.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on ROK. Bank of America lowered Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $258.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.24.

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ROK stock opened at $277.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.03. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.08 and a 52-week high of $309.36. The company has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $287.13 and its 200 day moving average is $262.77.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.65. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 4,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total transaction of $1,317,081.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,206 shares in the company, valued at $350,330.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 4,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total transaction of $1,317,081.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,206 shares in the company, valued at $350,330.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.05, for a total value of $269,745.15. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,729.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,730 shares of company stock worth $3,112,032 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.