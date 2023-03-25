Country Trust Bank Sells 150 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Country Trust Bank decreased its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Clorox were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Clorox by 10,476.2% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 13,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 13,619 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Clorox by 65.8% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in Clorox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Clorox in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CLX shares. Citigroup started coverage on Clorox in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Clorox in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Clorox from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Clorox from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Clorox from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.00.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of CLX opened at $157.50 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $120.50 and a 12 month high of $160.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The firm has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of 45.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.29.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.32. Clorox had a return on equity of 89.97% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.86%.

About Clorox

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.