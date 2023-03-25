Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Trims Stock Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lowered its holdings in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 44.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,847 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in National Grid were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in National Grid by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in National Grid in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $338,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in National Grid by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in National Grid in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in National Grid by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 9,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.
National Grid Stock Up 1.6 %
NYSE NGG opened at $65.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. National Grid plc has a one year low of $47.22 and a one year high of $80.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.99.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About National Grid
National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the high-voltage electricity transmission networks in England and Wales.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on National Grid (NGG)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/20 – 3/24
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 10 Best Consumer Discretionary ETFs
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.