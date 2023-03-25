Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Trims Stock Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lowered its holdings in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 44.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,847 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in National Grid were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in National Grid by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in National Grid in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $338,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in National Grid by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in National Grid in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in National Grid by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 9,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NGG opened at $65.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. National Grid plc has a one year low of $47.22 and a one year high of $80.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.99.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of National Grid from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on National Grid in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on National Grid from GBX 1,020 ($12.53) to GBX 1,070 ($13.14) in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on National Grid in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on National Grid from GBX 1,210 ($14.86) to GBX 1,100 ($13.51) in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,106.67.

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the high-voltage electricity transmission networks in England and Wales.

