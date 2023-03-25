925 Shares in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Acquired by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FV. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 84,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 39,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF alerts:

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FV opened at $43.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.33. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.45 and a fifty-two week high of $50.60.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.